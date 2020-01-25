MADISON, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama ministry is paying the lunchroom debts of all the students in Madison city schools' child nutrition program.
Al.com reports that the $21,000 gift was announced recently by Madison-based Inside-Out Ministries. It clears the debt of more than 1,300 students who receive reduced-price meals in the north Alabama city school system.
Marty Tatara, who coordinates the school system's child nutrition program, says the donation is the largest one received since Madison City School was founded in 1998.
