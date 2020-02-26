The Alabama Secretary of State's Office website provides sample ballots for voters to study prior to casting their votes in the 2020 Alabama Democratic or Republican primary election.
Follow the link:
2020 Alabama primary election sample ballots
There are sample Democrat and Republican ballots for each of Alabama's 67 counties.
The 2020 Alabama primaries will take place on Tuesday, March 3 -- on so-called Super Tuesday, when the greatest number of U.S. states hold primary elections and caucuses.
