MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) -- Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is calling on Alabamians to join all Americans in observing National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day today.
"Each year, nearly one thousand Alabamians answer the call to serve and safeguard our communities as new law enforcement personnel," said Marshall in a statement. "These newly minted heroes join the ranks of many more men and women across our state who have sworn to literally lay down their lives each day for our safety."
Marshall went on to say, "You don’t have to go far to find these heroes. They stand watch in our neighborhoods and guard our schools. They are the ones who rush headlong into danger and who too often pay the ultimate price. Alabama has seen far too many of its finest lost in the line of duty. Please take time to join me today in thanking a policeman, sheriff’s deputy or other emergency responder for their bravery and commitment to protect us."
