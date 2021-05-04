MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Alabama School of Mathematics and Science says it is is taking an innovative approach to summer programming to reach homes throughout Alabama.

The school typically hosts an Adventures In Math and Science (AIMS) summer camp on its Mobile campus with 1,200-plus students. But in late fall when planning would normally begin, the decision was made to cancel the camp out of an abundance of caution during pandemic times, according to the school.

In its place, ASMS is offering two summer programs which are available to students across the state at a reduced cost without travel involved – a Virtual Cybercamp and a Virtual STEM Camp.

This summer sixth through 12th graders can learn cybersecurity and jump into STEM with ASMS. This year’s Cybercamp will feature the National Cybersecurity Teacher of the Year. ASMS instructor Deb Gray lead the ASMS Virtual Cybercamp from June 21 to June 25. Campers will be immersed in a week of Cybersecurity principles and programming along with a CyberPatriot competition at the end.

Then, ASMS instructors will lead a Virtual STEM Camp from July 12 to 23. Campers will engage in unique STEM courses like computer programming, the biology of vaccines, webpage basics, the science of super-villains and more.

“Cybersecurity is quickly becoming one of the most important fields in our world today," said ASMS's director of admissions and outreach, Ken Robinson. "ASMS is excited to bring our premier computer science program to homes throughout the state with a fun, competitive curriculum. We also know that quality, engaging, and fun-filled STEM learning can take place even when students are not in a traditional classroom. Students who choose either camp are sure to develop new skills and experience just how awesome learning can be."

To register or for more information about the camps, students and families can visit the school’s website at https://www.asms.net/outreach/summer-camp

Questions about the camp can be directed to admissions@asms.net.