One of the biggest topics of the Alabama legislative session could get a vote in the Senate this week.

The bill would authorize a lottery where tickets could be sold at stores, kiosks, and through a phone app.

A Senate committee approved it last month, but it's yet to get a floor vote. Negotiations continue over whether to include casinos.

If it makes it that far, any gambling proposal would have to be approved by three-fifths of lawmakers and a majority of state voters.