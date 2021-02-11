MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Senate today passed SB 126 by a vote of 26-3, a bill to allow home delivery of distilled spirits in original containers from package stores, and from restaurants and bars with a meal purchase.

“Home delivery of spirits is a win-win for adult consumers and Alabama, especially during the pandemic,” said David Wojnar, Distilled Spirits Council of the United States Senior Vice President and Head of State Public Policy. “Spirits consumers will enjoy increased convenience, and the state will receive much-needed revenue. We applaud the Alabama Senate for passing this consumer- and business-friendly measure and encourage the House to move quickly in allowing home delivery of spirits.”

Home delivery is accompanied by the same safety protocols that all beverage alcohol purchases require by law including age verification to ensure underage persons do not illegally access alcohol and prohibitions on serving intoxicated patrons.

The spirits industry is dedicated to responsible alcohol service and consumption and stands ready to assist Alabama in maintaining public safety while modernizing practices with home delivery.