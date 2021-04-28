MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama state trooper arrested on charges of sexually abusing a child was placed on leave from work, police said.
Montgomery police began an investigation that resulted in trooper Christopher Bauer, 41, being charged with sexual abuse of a child younger than 12, sodomy and other sex-related offenses.
Bauer was being held in the Montgomery County jail with bail set at $105,000, news outlets reported. Court records were not available Wednesday to show whether Bauer had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
Authorities didn't release any details about the charges, which remained under investigation. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Bauer was put on leave after police began investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.