WASHINGTON (WALA) -- A group of Alabama State Troopers represented the state in Washington, DC during President Biden's inauguration.
The troopers were guarding part of Pennsylvania Avenue as President Biden and Vice President Harris made their way from the Capitol to the White House.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the expenses for sending the troopers to the inauguration will be paid by the DC Metro Police Department.
Along with the troopers, about 750 members of the Alabama National Guard were activated to assist with inauguration security.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.