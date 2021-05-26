(ADCNR)- The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ Marine Resources Division announces that as of 6 a.m., Tuesday, June 1, 2021, all inside waters not permanently closed by law or regulation will open for shrimp harvesting. This includes Mobile Bay, Bon Secour Bay, Mississippi Sound, Perdido Bay, Arnica Bay, Wolf Bay and Little Lagoon.

Licensed live bait dealers holding a permit for Special Live Bait Areas are reminded that an area beside the USS Alabama Battleship south of the Tensaw River Bridge, north of a line from the north point of Pinto Pass (N30 40.755 – W88 01.124) to the northwest edge of Goat Island (N30 40.124 – W88 00.784); and west of a line from the northwest edge of Goat Island to the eastern end of Tensaw River Bridge (N30 40.955 – W88 00.444) will be open from one hour before sunrise until sunset from June 1-December 31, 2021.

