The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ Marine Resources Division announced Wednesday that all inside waters will close for commercial and recreational shrimp harvesting at 6 a.m. on Saturday, May 1.

All inside waters, not permanently closed by law or regulation, will reopen to shrimp harvest at 6 a.m., on Tuesday, June 1.

Inside waters are defined as all waters north of a line extending from the Florida-Alabama line westward along the shore to Alabama Point; from there along the Baldwin County beaches of the Gulf of Mexico to the intersection with the Territorial Sea Line on Fort Morgan Peninsula, known as Mobile Point (30°-13.46’N, 088°-01.72’W); from there following the Territorial Sea Line across the mouth of Mobile Bay to Dauphin Island (30°-14.77’N, 088°-04.48’W); from there along the Dauphin Island beaches of the Gulf of Mexico to the intersection with the Territorial Sea Line on the west point of Dauphin Island (30°-13.72’N, 088°-19.81’W); from there following the Territorial Sea Line southwest to the intersection with the Alabama-Mississippi state line (30°-12.82’N, 088°-23.54’W).

The announcement reminds licensed live bait dealers that the taking of live bait north of a line beginning at the northern shore of East Fowl River running along the northern edge of the Fowl River Channel to marker number two in the Fowl River Channel then southeasterly to Middle Bay Light and then northeasterly to Great Point Clear is prohibited during this closure except by permit holders in the Special Permit Area in the Mobile Ship Channel. Recreational shrimp vessels possessing a Special Live Bait Permit may only take one gallon of shrimp per boat per day.

Special Live Bait Area Permits are only available at the MRD office on Dauphin Island. For more information, call (251) 861-2882.