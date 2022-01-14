An Alabama woman is suing Walmart for gender discrimination over the company's uniforms.

Diana Webb says Walmart requires fleet drivers to wear company approved uniforms, but only provides pants made for men.

The lawsuit also claims that while women are allowed to wear female uniforms, they're forced to cover the costs for buying and cleaning them.

The lawsuit calls it "blatant sex discrimination."

Walmart says it doesn't force anyone to wear company-approved pants, and is reviewing its uniform policy.