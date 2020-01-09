HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) - A 23-year-old Alabama teacher has pleaded guilty to having sexual contact with two students. News outlets report former Madison County special education teacher Lyndsey Sherrod Bates was convicted of having sex with a student, engaging in a sex act with a student younger than 19 and distributing obscene material to a student.
She was sentenced Tuesday to three years of probation. A district attorney said both students were at least 16 and neither was in her class. At the time of her arrest, Bates was the daughter-in-law of a chief deputy for the county sheriff's office. The agency said the relationship didn't affect its investigation.
