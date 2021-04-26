Alabama's tourism industry has not been hit as hard as most other states during the pandemic.
According to the Alabama Department of Tourism, tourist spending at the height of pandemic lockdowns and business closings dropped only 20 percent. The department says a consulting firm found a nationwide decline of 42 percent.
Officials credit the Alabama beaches and robust spending in Baldwin County, saying visitors spent more than $13 billion on accommodations, travel, food, shopping and other items in 2020.
That's down from $18 billion the year before.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.