Alabama's tourism industry has not been hit as hard as most other states during the pandemic.

According to the Alabama Department of Tourism, tourist spending at the height of pandemic lockdowns and business closings dropped only 20 percent. The department says a consulting firm found a nationwide decline of 42 percent.

Officials credit the Alabama beaches and robust spending in Baldwin County, saying visitors spent more than $13 billion on accommodations, travel, food, shopping and other items in 2020.

That's down from $18 billion the year before.