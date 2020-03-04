MONTGOMERY, Ala. -- During Super Tuesday, Alabama voters soundly rejected changes to the school board.
Alabama voters headed to the polls yesterday for Tuesday's primaries to make an unusual choice- whether to take away their own right to vote for an elected office.
Amendment One, the only ballot initiative on Tuesday, would have changed the state constitution to end the elected state Board of Education and replace it with a board appointed by the governor.
The measure had the strong support of Gov Kay Ivey and the Legislature’s Republican leadership, who argued that it would increase accountability for the state’s low-performing public schools.
Opponents have been less organized, but Mobile-area state school board member Jackie Zeigler, the state Republican Party executive committee and some tea party groups had urged voters to reject it.
