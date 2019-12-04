GADSDEN, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama youth evangelist faces decades in prison after pleading guilty to multiple child-sex charges. Paul Acton Bowen pleaded guilty Monday in Etowah County to 28 counts involving six victims between the ages of 13 and 16.
The 39-year-old Bowen faced charges that include sexual abuse. Bowen was a Christian minister who wrote books, ran his own youth ministry and traveled to speak at youth events.
He still faces charges in the Birmingham area and in Florida.
