Alabama's severe weather tax holiday this weekend

Coming up this weekend is Alabama's sales tax holiday for severe weather. That means you'll be able to stock up on many important items tax-free.

Most of us are used to the back to the school sales tax holiday, but the severe weather tax holiday is now in its tenth year and if you've never taken advantage of it you really should. With last year's epic hurricane season and the pandemic we 're all aware of the importance of being prepared.

TAX-FREE STARTS FRIDAY

Starting at midnight Friday, dozens of items will be tax-free in Alabama through the weekend to prepare for severe weather.

Brian Clifford, the manager of Home Depot on Montlimar drive told us, “Usually it’s the normal stuff like you would see for storm prep; batteries, flashlights, emergency radios, tarps, duct tape.”

Clifford said the severe weather tax holiday this weekend is a good reminder to stock up.

“There are things you can use all year around, but there are things people don’t really think about until something hits and then everything is gone,” Clifford explained.

$60 OR LESS; EXCEPT GENERATORS

All items have to be less than $60 dollars each, except for one, generators. You can buy one generator, for up to $1000, tax-free. Other tax-exempt items include cell phone chargers, tarps, plywood, coolers, even the reusable ice packs to go in the coolers are included.

“It’s going to be good to have a pile of stuff ready to go,” Clifford said.

And ready for the nasty weather that we know we'll eventually see again.