MONTGOMERY, Ala. --The Alabama Department of Transportation and the Alabama Emergency Management Agency advise motorists that icy road conditions are possible across much of the state as widespread freezing occurs late Sunday, February 14, through Tuesday, February 16.

In addition, freezing fog and drizzle may pose a freezing hazard on roadways in west-central and north Alabama tonight.

Motorists in these areas are encouraged to avoid unnecessary travel tonight into Sunday morning. ALDOT crews in the affected areas will be on duty or mobilized as needed to treat ice on roadways, sometimes referred to as black ice.

While forecasts indicate freezing rain, sleet, and snow are possible in west-central and north Alabama beginning Sunday evening, motorists across the state should be aware that temperatures below freezing combined with any moisture on pavement surfaces could lead to adverse travel conditions elsewhere.

Monitor weather reports and adjust any travel plans accordingly. In the event of widespread icy conditions, refrain from travel except in emergencies.

If traveling, remain wary of the potential for hazardous conditions, and reduce speed as conditions dictate. Please slow down and move over if possible when approaching ALDOT and other highway maintenance personnel or emergency responders at work.

Before departing, check road conditions through local news media and ALGOtraffic.com.

Check with local county or municipal governments for conditions on county and local roadways.

Stay weather-aware by monitoring the news and the National Weather Service in your area for the latest weather information. For the latest preparedness tips visit www.ema.alabama.gov.