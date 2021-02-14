MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Alabama Department of Transportation and the Alabama Emergency Management Agency are asking people to avoid driving as a winter storm could cause roads in the state to ice over.
Freezing rain will likely coat roads with ice in north and west-central Alabama beginning Sunday night. Much of the state will experience freezing temperatures over the next few days which could produce widespread “black ice” conditions.
Anywhere temperatures are below freezing, moisture on pavement surfaces may freeze to form black ice — a transparent layer of ice on the roadway that is difficult for drivers to detect in advance.
