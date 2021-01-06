CASTLEBERRY, Ala. --The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) will begin a bridge raising project on the CR-6 overpass above I-65 in Castleberry on Tuesday, January 12.
The overpass will be closed to traffic at Exit-83 while work is performed, however motorists wishing to make right turns from exit ramps will still be allowed to do so.
Northbound I-65 motorists wishing to travel west on CR- 6 will need to use Exit-93 to access the west side of the overpass and southbound I-65 motorists wishing to travel east on CR- 6 will need to use Exit-77 to access the east side of the overpass.
Detour signage will be in place to assist motorists as needed during the partial road closure.
The scope of the project work includes raising the bridge elevation by jacking up the existing bridge deck & girders, raising the bearing elevation where the girders sit on top of the bent caps, building the bridge abutment approaches to the new elevations, and tying back in the I-65/CR-6 ramps.
The $657 thousand-dollar project was awarded to McInnis Construction, LLC and is anticipated to be completed by March 2021.
The map of the detour is attached.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.