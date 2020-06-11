BREWTON, Ala. --The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) will begin a project to repair and complete the new SR-41 bridge over Conecuh River on Monday, June 15.
The project scope will include replacing portions of the existing bridge deck and applying a polymer overlay, paving the bridge approaches, and placing stripe. The contractor anticipates shifting traffic onto the new bridge by December 2020.
Once the new bridge opens to traffic, all remaining work, to include the removal of the original SR- 41 bridge and relief bridges as well as final grading work, will occur.
The $5.2 million-dollar project was awarded to Scott Bridge Company Inc. and is expected to be completed in Spring 2021.
