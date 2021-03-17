MOBILE, Ala. --For the safety of customers and employees, the following ALEA Driver License Offices closed at noon today due to inclement weather:
- Jasper Office located in the Walker County Courthouse
- Scottsboro Office located in the Jackson County Courthouse
- Pell City Office located in the St. Clair County Courthouse
- Bessemer Office located in the Jefferson County Courthouse
- Selma Office located in the Dallas County Courthouse
- Hayneville Office in Lowndes County
- Talladega Office located in the Talladega County Courthouse
- Butler Office located in the Choctaw County Courthouse (Closing at 12:30 p.m.)
- Redstone Arsenal Office in Madison County
- Carrollton Office located in the Pickens County Courthouse
The following Driver License Offices will delay opening until 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 18, due to inclement weather:
- Pell City Office located in the St. Clair County Courthouse
