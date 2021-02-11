BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WALA) - UPDATE: This alert has been canceled.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Birmingham Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating 5-month-old Deshaun Grant.

They say he was last seen wearing black pants, multi-colored sweater and white shoes in the 900 block of Parkway Road around 3:00 pm in Birmingham on Wednesday.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Deshaun Grant, please contact the Birmingham PD at 205-254-0840 or call 911.