The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is helping to make Christmas merrier for needy children, delivering all kinds of toys Friday to the Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots program.
Toys for Tots program has been collecting toys since 1947. Every year the program makes it happen thanks to the generosity of organizations and community members.
