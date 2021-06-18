The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced its driver license examining offices across the state, as well as its other facilities, are closed today in observance of the nation’s new Juneteenth federal holiday.
Gov. Kay Ivey declared the day upon President Biden’s declaration and signature, making June 19 an official holiday to commemorate the emancipation of slavery in the United States. ALEA will resume regular operating hours Monday, June 21.
