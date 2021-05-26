UPDATE: ALEA has cancelled AMBER alert for missing girl.

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. --The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency asks for the public's help in locating Margaret Ann Prince, a white female, who is 16 years of age, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Prince was last seen on May 26, 2021 at approximately 12:10 pm wearing a blue shirt and black shorts at her residence on Prince Circle in Lacey’s Spring and is believed to be in extreme danger.

ALEA states she was abducted by Adam Wilson, a white male, who is 36 years of age, with brown hair and green eyes.

Wilson was last seen wearing a black shirt and khakis.

He was seen leaving on foot heading west from Prince Circle.

If you have any information regarding this missing child, please contact the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 350-4613; or call 911.