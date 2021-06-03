MONTGOMERY, Ala. --The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division investigated seven traffic fatalities; however, its Marine Patrol Division saw a dramatic decrease in the overall boating and non-boating (drowning) fatalities during this year’s official Memorial Day weekend, which was from Saturday, May 29, to Monday, May 31.

This past weekend’s traffic crashes involved seven individuals, including a 2-year-old and a 5-year-old.

The children were involved in a single-vehicle traffic crash Saturday, May 29, in St.

Clair County when the vehicle in which they were passengers left the roadway and entered Logan Martin Lake.

Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating that particular crash, which also resulted in the deaths of two additional occupants from the vehicle.

According to ALEA, weekend traffic fatalities also included one of the drivers in a two-vehicle crash in Shelby County, the driver in a one vehicle crash in Franklin County and a motorcyclist in a two-vehicle crash in Tuscaloosa County.