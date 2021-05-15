ATMORE Ala, (WALA) Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency have released a statement regarding their investigation into a vehicle crash near Atmore that resulted in a fatality.

The statement reads as follows:

"A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 7:23 p.m. Friday, May 14, has claimed the life of an Atmore juvenile. The 17-year-old was driving a 2007 Ford Fusion when it left the roadway and struck a tree. The youth succumbed to his injuries caused by the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Atmosphere Road, approximately nine miles north of Atmore, in Escambia County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate."