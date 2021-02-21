GROVE HILL Ala, (WALA) The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has released a statement regarding the agency's investigation into an accident that happened Thursday evening in Choctaw County.

The statement reads as follows:

"A two-vehicle crash at approximately 8:35 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, has claimed two lives. Clifford Johnson, 58, of Millry was killed when the 2011 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving collided with a 2007 Peterbilt driven by Will Pittman Jr., 56, of Waynesboro, Miss. Tiesha Grayson, 23, of Silas was a passenger in the Silverado and was also killed as a result of the crash. The crash occurred on U.S. 84 near the 7 mile marker, one mile west of Silas, in Choctaw County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate."