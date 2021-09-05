WASHINGTON COUNTY Ala, (WALA) The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) has released a statement regarding their investigation into a fatal accident that happened in Washington County Saturday night.

The statement reads as follows:

"A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, has claimed the life of a Frankville man. Jefferson Whigham, 72, was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche when it left the roadway, struck a tree and overturned. The crash occurred on Washington County 31 approximately one mile south of the Choctaw County line, in Washington County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate."