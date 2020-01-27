A two-vehicle crash at 11:55 a.m. Saturday has claimed the life of a Des Moines, Iowa man, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
ALEA said Terry E. Landers, 43, was killed when the 2013 Hyundai Sonata he was driving collided with a 2017 Mack tractor-trailer rig.
Landers was pronounced dead on scene.
The driver of the Mack, Michael Thomas, 31, of Pinehill, was injured in the collision, and airlifted to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, ALEA said.
The crash occurred on U.S. 84 at the 88.9 mile marker, six miles east of Repton.
ALEA Troopers are continuing to investigate
