MONTGOMERY, Ala. --The Montgomery Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating Naomi Pickett Yates.
Yates is a 67 year old black female and may be living with a condition that may impair her judgement. She was last seen on October 20, 2020 at approximately 5 a.m. wearing a black shirt with flower print and gray pants.
She left the area of S Union Street in Montgomery on foot.
If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Naomi Pickett Yates, please contact the Montgomery Police Department at (334) 625-2651 or call 911.
