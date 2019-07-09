According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, between 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, and midnight Sunday, July 7, troopers investigated 10 traffic fatalities on Alabama roadways.
They say the deadly crashes during this year’s Fourth of July holiday travel period occurred in the following counties: Blount, Butler, Chambers, Cullman, Lawrence and Talladega.
Of the 10 individuals killed, there were seven drivers and three passengers – including a 3-year-old who was not restrained (or using a seat belt).
The other nine individuals also were traveling in vehicles equipped with seat belts, but six of the nine were not using seat belts. It is unknown at this time whether a seventh individual was using a seat belt.
Officials say, Saturday, July 6, was the only Zero-Fatality Day of the five-day extended holiday.
During the same period in 2018, Troopers investigated eight traffic deaths.
As of Sunday, July 7, Troopers have investigated 22 fewer traffic fatalities since Jan. 1, 2019, as the same time period for 2018. Still, one traffic fatality – no matter what time of year – is one too many.
ALEA urges motorists to drive safely -- and defensively -- throughout the summer, make sure everyone is buckled up no matter how short the trip, obey the law, drive without distraction, select a designated driver prior to drinking alcoholic beverages at the lake, the beach or other warm-weather destinations.
*Local law enforcement partners may have worked other deadly crashes, but statewide stats are not available at this time.
