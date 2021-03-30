With more folks expected on the roads for spring break, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is urging travelers to practice caution.

Their new traffic safety campaign is "Think smart, before you start."

Between now and the end of April, they are asking parents to talk with their teenage and college age drivers. ALEA wants them to think smart, plan ahead and review all the safety laws before hitting the roads.

ALEA also encourage drivers of all ages to avoid drinking and driving, obey the speed limits and avoid texting and other distractions while behind the wheel.

And ALEA says those same guidelines should be used while boating along Alabama's waterways.