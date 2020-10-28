UPDATE: The missing child alert for Amori Doughty has been cancelled.
TARRANT, Ala. --The Tarrant Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating Amori Kyrianna Doughty.
Doughty is a 2 year old black female that was last seen on October 26, 2020 wearing a pink and black jogging suit, pink and black Jordan shoes with her hair in three ponytails with puff balls.
She was last seen in the area of Green Street at 1:00 p.m. in Tarrant, Alabama in a gray 2013 Hyundai Elantra.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Amori Doughty please contact the Tarrant Police Department at (205) 849-2811 or call 911.
