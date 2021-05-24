Alligator season is just around the corner.
Registration opens next Wednesday, and you'll have until July 8 to apply.
If your name is drawn, you'll have a week to fill out the online acceptance form before you lose your opportunity.
The hunt-- is supposed to help keep Alabama's gator population under control.
Important links:
https://www.outdooralabama.com/alligators/alligator-hunt-registration
https://www.outdooralabama.com/alligators/alligator-hunting-season-alabama
