Alligator season is just around the corner.

Registration opens next Wednesday, and you'll have until July 8 to apply.

If your name is drawn, you'll have a week to fill out the online acceptance form before you lose your opportunity.

The hunt-- is supposed to help keep Alabama's gator population under control.

Important links:

https://www.outdooralabama.com/alligators/alligator-hunt-registration

https://www.outdooralabama.com/alligators/alligator-hunting-season-alabama