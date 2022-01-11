Amazon employees in Alabama get second union election

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) formally announced a second election for workers at Amazon in Bessemer.

NLRB said the decision grants a new election based on the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union’s (RWDSU) objections to Amazon’s conduct during the union election conducted in the Spring of 2021.

It will be a mail ballot election and ballots will be mailed out from the NLRB at 2:00 p.m. CT on Friday, February 4th and the ballots will be counted at 10:00 a.m. CT on Monday, March 28th.

Read the published Notice of Election here: https://apps.nlrb.gov/link/document.aspx/09031d458362d7f7

From the Notice:

“The election that commenced on February 8, 2021, was set aside because the National Labor Relations Board found the Employer interfered with the employees’ exercise of a free and reasoned choice by creating the appearance of irregularity in the election procedure by causing a mailbox to be installed outside the Employer’s main entrance and by improperly polling employees’ support during mandatory meetings. Therefore, a new election will be held in accordance with the terms of this Notice of Second Election. All eligible voters should understand the National Labor Relations Act, as amended, gives them the right to cast their ballots as they see fit and protects them in the exercise of this right, free from interference by any of the parties.”

Barbara M. Agrait, Senior PR Manager, National Media Relations for Amazon Operations said Tuesday, “Our employees have always had the choice of whether or not to join a union, and they overwhelmingly chose not to join the RWDSU last year. We look forward to our team in BHM1 having their voices heard again.”

