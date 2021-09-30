UPDATE: Investigators said Adrianna Chantrelle Griffin was found and the Amber Alert has been canceled.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued an Amber Alert for a girl abducted in Henry County.
According to ALEA, 15-year-old Adrianna Chantrelle Griffin was abducted on Thursday at Abbey Creek in Shorterville, Alabama.
Investigators said Griffin is in extreme danger.
ALEA said she was taken by an unknown white man wearing a maroon hoodie. He is believed to be in his mid to late teens or early twenties.
Anyone who has information about the missing child is asked to call 911 or the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 334-585-3131.
