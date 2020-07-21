ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- Law enforcement officials have canceled this AMBER Alert.
ORIGINAL STORY: Officials in Alabama on Tuesday issued an AMBER Alert for 19-month-old Embry Jade Liehann Holt.
The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are asking for the public's assistance in locating the child. They say she is 2-feet-6 and weighs 40 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.
Embry was seen on Tuesday in the area of Jackson Trail in Altoona, Alabama around 8 a.m. along with her mother, 34-year-old Dana Nicole Holt.
Authorities say both are believed to be in extreme danger.
The AMBER Alert states that Embry and her mother are believed to be in the custody of Blake Logan, 26, who is described as a white male, 5-feet-10, weighing 110 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.
They may be traveling in a white 2005 Jeep Liberty with Alabama license plate 1DR1147.
If you have any information regarding this missing child, contact the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office at 256-458-6846 or call 911.
