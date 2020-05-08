UPDATE: The Amber Alert has been canceled.
---
EARLIER STORY:
The State of Alabama has issued a Child Abduction Emergency, or Amber Alert, for a 4-month-old child believed to be in danger.
The Talladega Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are asking for the public's assistance in finding Cambrylln Jannett Mayfield, a white female with a red birth mark on back of her neck.
The child was seen last near Dorothy Lane in Talladega around 3:30 a.m. Friday and is believed to be in extreme danger, authorities say.
Authorities say an unknown white male took the car at gunpoint that Cambrylin was travelling in. The vehicle is a white 2014 Chevrolet Sonic, Alabama tag 61DS546.
If you have any information regarding this missing child, you are asked contact the Talladega Police Department at (256) 299-0011 or call 911.
