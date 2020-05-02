The State of Alabama has issued a Child Abduction Emergency, Amber Alert for six-year-old Miy'Angel Lanee Crutchfield.
The Centreville Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency asks for your assistance in locating the girl who is missing two front teeth and her hair is half braided.
They say Miy’Angel was possibly wearing pink lounge pants and a white shirt around 9 a m on May 2nd 2020 and is believed to be in extreme danger.
She was abducted by 22-year-old Jasmine Denise Crutchfield, black female with M K J S tattoo on wrist.
They may be traveling in a Silver sedan with Ohio plates.
If you have any information regarding this missing child, please contact the Centreville Police Department at 205-926-3129; or call 911.
