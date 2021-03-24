The past year has taken an enormous toll on families across the country. Beginning with a global pandemic, Americans experienced more billion-dollar disasters in 2020 than any other year on record--many of those extreme weather events happened along the Gulf Coast.

As for 2021, this year has begun with a brutal winter weather season leaving thousands in need of shelter, food and water. The combination of these disasters amid a continued pandemic are further compounding the financial strain already felt by families — and many are struggling to put food on the table with no ability to stock up on emergency supplies.

The Red Cross is asking for support during its Giving Day, a day set aside to raise money to help in the future when those disasters strike...and they will strike.

"So meteorologists are definitely forecasting a lot of severe weather this spring, flooding is supposedly severe, but also looking ahead to tornadoes, and even further ahead to Hurricane and wildfire season," American Red Cross Senior Vice President, Disaster Cycle Services Trevor Riggen.

"And so our teams are busy, getting everything ready to make sure we're there for communities."

If you can help, head to the Red Cross to make a financial gift, or sign up to volunteer or schedule a blood donation.