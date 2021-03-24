Start saving now for your summer road trip. Analysts say $3 per gallon gasoline is coming.

The price of gas has been going up every day for the past 47 days.

The national average is now $2.89 per gallon and is expected to reach $3 by Memorial Day.

Experts say the surge has nothing to do with federal energy policy.

Instead, they say, it's about increases in demand as people start driving again, coupled with cuts in production by frackers and OPEC.