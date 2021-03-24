Start saving now for your summer road trip. Analysts say $3 per gallon gasoline is coming.
The price of gas has been going up every day for the past 47 days.
The national average is now $2.89 per gallon and is expected to reach $3 by Memorial Day.
Experts say the surge has nothing to do with federal energy policy.
Instead, they say, it's about increases in demand as people start driving again, coupled with cuts in production by frackers and OPEC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.