MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) - "Aniah's Law" is out of a State House Committee. The bill will now move to the full house.
If the measure passes the Senate, and voters approve, judges would have more leeway in denying bond for repeat violent offenders.
The bill is named after college student Aniah Blanchard, who was murdered in 2019.
The man accused of killing her, Ibraham Yazeed, was out on bond at the time of the crime.
The measure passed the house last year, but COVID stopped the legislative session early, stopping the Senate from voting.
