THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WALA) -- Thomasville Police said a man was shot and killed Tuesday night on Dixon Road.
According to Thomasville Police Chief Mitch Stuckey, a man in his 50s was killed at his girlfriend's home.
Wednesday, February 3, Stuckey confirmed the arrest of 22-year-old Jeremiah Wesley Irvin for the crime. Irvin has been charged with murder and possession of marijuana.
He's currently in the Clarke County jail waiting to see a judge.
Officials say the case is still under investigation.
Anyone that has any information about this case is encouraged to call Chief Stuckey, 334 456 1049.
