MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- A man is locked up in the Monroe County Detention Facility Friday morning on a murder charge.
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office announced overnight that Jeremy Dion Hollinger was arrested and charged with the murder of Tiffany Smith.
