We asked for your COVID-19 questions and you have been sending them in.
Here's the latest question to the Ask a COVID-19 inbox: "My wife and I just got permanent custody of a 9 year old child through the family court on February 12th. We are working towards adoption. Will we be eligible for the child's stimulus funds?”
FOX10News Anchor Lenise Ligon reached out to the Tax Foundation and received the following statement.
"If the dependent child was not claimed on the relevant tax return for calculating the advance payment (2018 or 2019).
Then the recipients may have to wait until they file their 2020 tax returns to claim the additional $500 for a qualifying child. However, the child will have to be eligible under the rules determining Child Tax Credit (CTC) eligibility."
Email your question to COVID19@FOX10TV.com.
