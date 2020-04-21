Ask a COVID-19 Question: Unemployment and Stimulus Checks

FOX10 News has been taking your COVID-19 questions. We know there’s a lot of information out there about this virus, and it changes daily. It’s our goal to keep you informed.
Here's another question recently submitted: "I've been unemployed the last 3 yrs will I receive a stimulus check?"
Answer:
FOX10 News Lenise Ligon reached out to the Tax Foundation. According to the group, stimulus payments can be claimed by anyone under the income limits, including those who are unemployed or out of the labor force long-term.
However, they may have to file a tax return for 2019 if they have not done so and are not recipients of Social Security benefits, Veterans benefits, railroad retirement benefits, or Supplemental Security Income (SSI).
Beneficiaries of those programs will get their stimulus payment automatically through the method they get their benefits.
Keep sending in your questions. FOX10 News will answer a different one every night during our 9 o'clock newscast. Email your question to COVID19@FOX10TV.COM.
