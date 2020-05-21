FOX10 News Anchor Lenise Ligon has been taking questions from viewers related to COVID-19. The questions have ranged from stimulus payments, whether the virus spreads on pools and how it affects blood pressure.
The most recent question from Mary, asks if you can get the coronavirus from someone’s cigarette or vaping smoke?
The answer to that doesn’t seem to clear. The following is what the British Columbia Centers for Disease.
“Right now we don’t know if you can catch COVID-19 from exhaled e-cigarette vapors. Exhaled vapor can contain droplets. Keep a distance of six feet from others and vape outside”
Smokers and vapors are at a higher risk of serious complications if they get COVID-19.
FOX10 News reached out to the Alabama State Health Department, and the Mobile County Health Department for a response as well. We are committed to getting you answers, and will will keep you posted on what we find.
