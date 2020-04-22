Ask a COVID-19 Question: What to Do If You Think You're Sick

As we brave this novel coronavirus pandemic, FOX10 News is taking your questions on prevention, treatment, stimulus...you name it.
You've got questions...we want to get the verified answers. Tonight's question is about protecting your lived ones.
The viewer asks: “If one suspects they have the virus and it takes days for a test results, how best can one protect other family members?”
FOX10 News Anchor Lenise Ligon reached out to Springhill Medical Center. Dr. John Clinton "JC" Jacobs gave the following statement:
A suspected/diagnosed Covid-19 patient should isolate themselves to a single room, preferably with its own bathroom if possible. The patient should wear a cloth mask, preferably at all times, to prevent spread of respiratory droplets.
It is preferable that the suspected patient not intermingle with other family members. If they must move throughout the living space, family members should observe the common precautions of remaining 6 feet apart and wearing a cloth face mask.
Family members should disinfect commonly touched surfaces throughout the house frequently, such as door handles, light switches, counter tops, etc. Both suspected patients and family members should attempt to avoid touching their mouths, noses, or eyes as well.
And all members should practice frequent hand washing as well. Of note, testing is becoming more and more available with 12-24 hour turnaround times becoming typical.
Springhill Medical Center is a full service hospital serving southwest Alabama.
Thanks for sending in in your COVID-19 questions. Keep sending them to COVID19@Fox10TV.com. We will try to find verified answers and deliver them during our 9o'clock newscast.
