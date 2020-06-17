FOX10 News is committed to keeping you informed and answering your questions about the coronavirus.
Here’s one: Will temperature checks of employees make workplaces safe?
According to the Associated Press the answer is no, not completely. Temperature checks can reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection but shouldn’t be the only measurement.
According to the World Health Organization people with the virus can be contagious without a fever, so it’s still important employers increase space between workers, disinfect surfaces, and encourage hand-washing.
What’s considered feverish? Checking with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a reading of 100.4 degrees is the guideline for a fever.
